Election 2026 · Nebraska
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Nebraska results are coming in.
Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central
Polls closed at 8 p.m. Results update through the night.
On 91.5 FM
7 p.m. to midnight
NPR's election night coverage, plus Nebraska results from KIOS.
How to vote
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Polls are open. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote.
Bring a photo ID
It can be expired if it shows your name and photo.See accepted IDs
Early ballots by 8 p.m.
Your ballot must reach your county election office or a drop box. A postmark does not count.Find a drop box
Find your polling place
See where you vote and preview your ballot with the Nebraska Secretary of State.Look it up
On the ballot statewide
U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general and auditor of public accounts. Also Amendment 1 (legislative term limits), Initiatives 440 and 441 (sports betting) and Initiative 442 (school sports teams).
Official sources: Nebraska Secretary of State · Douglas County Election Commission · Sarpy County Election Commission
Nebraska results
From The Associated Press via NPR. Updates on its own.
Top of the ballot
Loading results...
Loading results...
U.S. House
Loading results...
Loading results...
Loading results...
Statewide offices and Amendment 1
Loading results...
Loading results...
Loading results...
Control of Congress
Loading results...
-
Open enrollment for the Affordable Card Act marketplace opens Nov. 1, just two days before Election Day, putting healthcare in sharp focus the same year millions have lost coverage.
-
There's a lot of data coming at Americans from polls, predictions markets and political chatter. But it's important to take that information in with caution as much of it isn't predictive.
-
Millions of Americans are turning to AI for election information, but chatbots are getting voting facts wrong and recommending candidates, raising concerns they could influence voters' decisions.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a last-minute request from the Department of Justice to wade into its unprecedented feud with California over the state's voter rolls.
-
After losing the Michigan Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed, Congresswoman Haley Stevens revoked her endorsement of him Sunday and threw her support behind his Republican opponent.
-
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan about Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed losing the endorsement of his primary opponent Rep. Haley Stevens.