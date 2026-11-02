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Election 2026 · Nebraska

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Nebraska results are coming in.

Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central

On 91.5 FM

7 p.m. to midnight

NPR's election night coverage, plus Nebraska results from KIOS.

How to vote

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polls are open. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote.

Bring a photo ID

It can be expired if it shows your name and photo.

See accepted IDs

Early ballots by 8 p.m.

Your ballot must reach your county election office or a drop box. A postmark does not count.

Find a drop box

Find your polling place

See where you vote and preview your ballot with the Nebraska Secretary of State.

Look it up

On the ballot statewide

U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general and auditor of public accounts. Also Amendment 1 (legislative term limits), Initiatives 440 and 441 (sports betting) and Initiative 442 (school sports teams).

Official sources: Nebraska Secretary of State · Douglas County Election Commission · Sarpy County Election Commission

Nebraska results

From The Associated Press via NPR. Updates on its own.

Top of the ballot

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U.S. House

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Statewide offices and Amendment 1

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Initiatives 440, 441 and 442 · Legislature · Local races Results from the Nebraska Secretary of State

Control of Congress

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National results from NPR

Latest election coverage