The Greater Omaha Chamber Takes Huge Step in Developing Streetcar, Stephen Osberg Explains
Stephen Osberg’s job is the Director of Transportation and Urban Development for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. He also runs ConnectGO, the Chamber's initiative on transportation. There has been a lot of activity recently, including the new streetcar initiative.
Stephen was kind enough to spend some time with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM to discuss a number of the activities that are taking place, how the cost of these improvements will be covered, and give an overview of how the citizens of Omaha can expect to see some positive improvements regarding city wide transportation.
More information can be found at https://www.omahachamber.org/connectgo/.