© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
KIOS News

UNMC’s Siobhan Wescott-Picked 1 of 46 Most Important & Impactful Leaders in Nation-Chats on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
Siobhan Wescott.PNG

STAT, the leading media company reporting on health, science, and medicine, is proud to announce the inauguration of the STATUS List, the most definitive and consequential accounting of important and impactful leaders in the life sciences. This year’s list includes 46 individuals – an homage to the number of chromosomes in human DNA. The 46 notable figures include leaders in biotechnology, academia, government and politics, and medicine, among other areas. The recognition placed special emphasis on people who have taken extra steps to help others and build community in these often-divisive times.

Dr. Siobhan Wescott, Professor of medicine and director of American Indian health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, is one of those 46 people honored. Siobhan chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this honor, the work she does, and the state of the pandemic as she sees it.

The STAT list and article are available here: https://www.statnews.com/status-list/2022/siobhan-wescott/

DrWescott.JPG
Kent Sievers/Kent Sievers
/
Siobhan Wescott, MD, named endowed professor of American Indian health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Tags

Live and Local KIOS News"Live & Local"live and localUNMCUNMC/Nebraska Medicinecoronaviruscovid-19COVID 19
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan