UNMC’s Siobhan Wescott-Picked 1 of 46 Most Important & Impactful Leaders in Nation-Chats on KIOS-FM

STAT, the leading media company reporting on health, science, and medicine, is proud to announce the inauguration of the STATUS List, the most definitive and consequential accounting of important and impactful leaders in the life sciences. This year’s list includes 46 individuals – an homage to the number of chromosomes in human DNA. The 46 notable figures include leaders in biotechnology, academia, government and politics, and medicine, among other areas. The recognition placed special emphasis on people who have taken extra steps to help others and build community in these often-divisive times.

Dr. Siobhan Wescott, Professor of medicine and director of American Indian health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, is one of those 46 people honored. Siobhan chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this honor, the work she does, and the state of the pandemic as she sees it.

The STAT list and article are available here: https://www.statnews.com/status-list/2022/siobhan-wescott/