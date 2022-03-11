St. Patrick’s Parade Back on Sat. After 2 Year Hiatus, Grand Marshal Jim Cavanaugh Chats on KIOS

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Father Flanagan’s Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will sponsor its annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 12 in the Old Market area. This will mark the parade’s 150th anniversary.

During his “Live & Local” interview, Grand Marshal Jim Cavanaugh talked with fellow Irishman Mike Hogan about the events that have led up to the return of this fun, family friendly event.

The parade route will again be through Omaha’s Old Market beginning at 15th and Harney streets, traveling east then turning south at 11th Street to Howard Street and then turning west and ending at 14th Street. Park Omaha will again provide discounted parking of $1 per hour at two garages and lots in the area -- its Park 1 at 10th and Jackson streets and Park 4 at 15th and Douglas streets.

A Post Parade Party and Awards Presentation will immediately follow the parade at Annie’s Irish Pub at 11th Street and Capitol Avenue in the Capitol District.