NBDC Helps Small Businesses Succeed, Daniel Kuchar Chats About How Your Business Can Benefit

The Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) is a University of Nebraska at Omaha center that provides confidential consulting business development services across Nebraska to entrepreneurs and business owners for the life cycle of their business.

Business Development Specialist Daniel Kuchar joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the help that’s provided and some very specific events that benefit small businesses. For example, the “Meet the Buyers” conference is a two-day event April 19th and 20th. As Daniel describes, this is a fantastic opportunity for small business owners to meet and confer with government entities and some of the prime vendors who provide goods and services to those entities for the purpose of gaining some of the business opportunities available.

At “Meet the Buyers,” business owners and leadership can also learn directly from government agencies about how they do business, and can showcase their products and services directly to contracting officers and other decision-makers in the contracting world.

More information about the conference can be found at https://www.unomaha.edu/nebraska-business-development-center/news/2022/03/program-story-mtb-2022.php

If you would like more information about NBDC, this link will provide it:nbdc.unomaha.edu

