Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Utopian Society Not All It’s Cracked Up To Be, OCP Actor Cork Ramer, "The Giver," Chats on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT
“The Giver” opens on Friday, April 15th and runs through May 8th at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Twelve-year-old Jonas lives in a utopian society with no war, no pain and no memories. But it’s not as good a life as it seems on the surface.

Cork Ramer plays the title role of The Giver in this production and he spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program talking about this play and the downfalls of a society controlled entirely by the government.

More information about showtimes can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/

By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
