Utopian Society Not All It’s Cracked Up To Be, OCP Actor Cork Ramer, "The Giver," Chats on KIOS-FM

“The Giver” opens on Friday, April 15th and runs through May 8th at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Twelve-year-old Jonas lives in a utopian society with no war, no pain and no memories. But it’s not as good a life as it seems on the surface.

Cork Ramer plays the title role of The Giver in this production and he spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program talking about this play and the downfalls of a society controlled entirely by the government.

More information about showtimes can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/