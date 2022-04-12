Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Utopian Society Not All It’s Cracked Up To Be, OCP Actor Cork Ramer, "The Giver," Chats on KIOS-FM
“The Giver” opens on Friday, April 15th and runs through May 8th at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Twelve-year-old Jonas lives in a utopian society with no war, no pain and no memories. But it’s not as good a life as it seems on the surface.
Cork Ramer plays the title role of The Giver in this production and he spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program talking about this play and the downfalls of a society controlled entirely by the government.
More information about showtimes can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/