6-$10K Populus Fund Grants Still Open, Apps Due Soon, Patrick Mainelli Explains How to Apply on KIOS

The Populus Fund grants are open again and this time they're $10,000 each! The Union for Contemporary Art is giving away a total of 6 of them to visual artists living within 80 miles of Omaha.

Patrick Mainelli, Communications Director for The Union for Contemporary Art paid a visit to Mike Hogan at “Live & Local” to discuss who is eligible and how to apply.

In a nutshell, Populus Fund grant recipients will receive funding for projects that promote collaboration with the public and are radically accessible. Funds can be used for the research, development, and creation of public-facing new work, a project, or performance. Public engagement can occur via process, presentation, production, or publication. This may include exhibitions, performances, events, lectures, workshops, screenings, readings, publications, residencies, programming at artist-run-spaces, online projects, etc. Projects cannot be presented at art museums or commercial galleries.

Applications are open now until April 24, 2022. To apply and learn more visit www.u-ca.org.