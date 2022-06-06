© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

OPL’s Summer Reading Challenge-Win Prizes & Enjoy Literary Journeys, Emily Getzschman Chats on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
Omaha Public Library-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Founded in 1872, the Omaha Public Library has been providing books, films, music, videos and now numerous online resources for the public and so much more. The Summer Reading Program is in full swing and you can still join and dive deeply into a world created only through reading

Emily Getzschman, Marketing Manager for the Omaha Public Library, was on the “Live & Local” program with Mike Hogan to discuss the Summer Reading Program, the prizes that people can win just from reading books, and the year-round Freegal Music service available to all who have a library card.

More information can be found at https://omahalibrary.org/

Omaha Public Library-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral NewsOmaha Public Libraryomaha public library foundationLibrary finesLibrary
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan