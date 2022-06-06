OPL’s Summer Reading Challenge-Win Prizes & Enjoy Literary Journeys, Emily Getzschman Chats on KIOS

Founded in 1872, the Omaha Public Library has been providing books, films, music, videos and now numerous online resources for the public and so much more. The Summer Reading Program is in full swing and you can still join and dive deeply into a world created only through reading

Emily Getzschman, Marketing Manager for the Omaha Public Library, was on the “Live & Local” program with Mike Hogan to discuss the Summer Reading Program, the prizes that people can win just from reading books, and the year-round Freegal Music service available to all who have a library card.

More information can be found at https://omahalibrary.org/