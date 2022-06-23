MAPA’s Planning The Future on June 29th, Karna Loewenstein Explains How You Can Join The Discussion

To make a city or a region a great place to live is a tough task. To continue to keep it a fantastic place to live, work, learn, and grow is even harder. The biggest challenge is looking into the future and helping local cities and counties realize responsible decision making now can have a significant impact on future generations. For most people, looking ahead 20-30 years or more isn’t on their radar and it is difficult to create a sense of connectedness to that far away time and place.

Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) is helping make that connection with their Summit “Heartland 2050- Baby Steps, Giant Leaps” on June 29th.

Karna Loewenstein, MAPA Communications & Outreach Manager, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the summit and explained the connective through line for people to better see the future. Families with children born in 2020 will have 30-year-olds in 2050. Will the Omaha/Council Bluffs metro and surrounding rural areas still be a great place with opportunities for young talent? Will it offer affordable housing, quality education and healthcare systems? Will it be open and welcoming to all with a diversity of thought? Those thoughts and more will be discussed during the summit on June 29th at Thompson Alumni Center (6705 Dodge St, Omaha NE 68182) from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Omaha native Tamika Butler is the keynote speaker.

More information can be found at https://mapacog.org/calendar/news/baby-steps-giant-leaps-heartland-2050-summit/