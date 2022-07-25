© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

We Care For Kids Provides Childcare Resources to Families, Kara Ficke Explains How & Why on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 25, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT
We Care For Kids-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

We Care for Kids is a public outreach campaign to build support for quality early childhood education for all Nebraska families. The idea is to provide easy access to local early education programs and providers as well as a host of other resources that have been developed by state agencies and organizations, including the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska Extension, and First Five Nebraska.

Kara Ficke is the We Care for Kids campaign manager and she spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss how the campaign works and what the goals are in the long term.

More information can be found at https://nebraskacaresforkids.org/

We Care For Kids-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral NewsChildrenchild carecovid-19COVID 19coronavirus
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan