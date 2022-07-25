We Care For Kids Provides Childcare Resources to Families, Kara Ficke Explains How & Why on KIOS-FM

We Care for Kids is a public outreach campaign to build support for quality early childhood education for all Nebraska families. The idea is to provide easy access to local early education programs and providers as well as a host of other resources that have been developed by state agencies and organizations, including the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska Extension, and First Five Nebraska.

Kara Ficke is the We Care for Kids campaign manager and she spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss how the campaign works and what the goals are in the long term.

More information can be found at https://nebraskacaresforkids.org/