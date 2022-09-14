OCP’s NOW Lab Is a Unique Opportunity For Omaha Playwrights, Brady Patsy Explains on “Live & Local”

Omaha Community Playhouse has announced a new program called the New Omaha Works Lab also the NOW Lab.

Brady Patsy, Associate Artistic Director at OCP and co-developer of the NOW Lab spent some time on “Live & Local” with Mike Hogan discussing what this new initiative means to the Omaha arts community. The NOW Lab will provide playwrights the opportunity to submit new works (plays/musicals) to the Omaha Community Playhouse and, if selected, participate in an eight-month residency to enhance their production and prepare for a public debut performance.

The mission of the NOW Lab is to develop, support, and encourage new playwrights as they share their art through live theatre experiences. The goal is to grow and diversify the Omaha pool for playwrights in a way that reflects and benefits the entire theatre community. Deadline to apply is Friday, September 30th.

More information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/get-involved/now-lab/?highlight=Now%20Lab