Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

OCP’s NOW Lab Is a Unique Opportunity For Omaha Playwrights, Brady Patsy Explains on “Live & Local”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 14, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT
Omaha Community Playhouse has announced a new program called the New Omaha Works Lab also the NOW Lab.

Brady Patsy, Associate Artistic Director at OCP and co-developer of the NOW Lab spent some time on “Live & Local” with Mike Hogan discussing what this new initiative means to the Omaha arts community. The NOW Lab will provide playwrights the opportunity to submit new works (plays/musicals) to the Omaha Community Playhouse and, if selected, participate in an eight-month residency to enhance their production and prepare for a public debut performance.

The mission of the NOW Lab is to develop, support, and encourage new playwrights as they share their art through live theatre experiences. The goal is to grow and diversify the Omaha pool for playwrights in a way that reflects and benefits the entire theatre community. Deadline to apply is Friday, September 30th.

More information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/get-involved/now-lab/?highlight=Now%20Lab

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
