Omaha Steaks CEO To Follow Cyber Monday By Leading Giving Tuesday-Todd Simon Explains on KIOS-FM

Omaha Steaks is leading a Business for Giving leadership group for this year’s Giving Tuesday celebration on November 29, 2022. To date, this group has contributed $62,500 to the Giving Tuesday Bonus Fund to be divided among our region's nonprofit participants and you can help your favorite causes receive a portion!

Todd Simon, CEO of Omaha Steaks, spoke to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this bonus fund that will reward nonprofits for attracting donors, no matter the donation amount, during the Giving Tuesday donation day. So every contribution really does matter to each nonprofit.

More information can be found at https://shareomaha.org/givingtuesday.