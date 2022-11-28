© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Steaks CEO To Follow Cyber Monday By Leading Giving Tuesday-Todd Simon Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST
Omaha Steaks is leading a Business for Giving leadership group for this year’s Giving Tuesday celebration on November 29, 2022. To date, this group has contributed $62,500 to the Giving Tuesday Bonus Fund to be divided among our region's nonprofit participants and you can help your favorite causes receive a portion!

Todd Simon, CEO of Omaha Steaks, spoke to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this bonus fund that will reward nonprofits for attracting donors, no matter the donation amount, during the Giving Tuesday donation day. So every contribution really does matter to each nonprofit.

More information can be found at https://shareomaha.org/givingtuesday.

Mike Hogan
