There’s A Pair Of SHARES For Giving Tuesday, Marjorie Maas & Donna Dostal Explain on KIOS-FM

Today is giving Tuesday and Mike Hogan of “Live & Local” had SHARE Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas and President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa (which includes SHARE Iowa) Donna Dostal on the show to discuss today’s huge event.

They both explain how there is bonus money for your charities, how easy it is to donate, and that both SHARE organizations do not charge the nonprofits nor you, the contributor, any kind of fees.

You can make donations to your favorite charities at either SHARE Omaha or SHARE Iowa.