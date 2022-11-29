© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Giving Tuesday Is Here, SHARE Omaha Has Over 700 Nonprofits To Whom You Can Donate…Including KIOS
There’s A Pair Of SHARES For Giving Tuesday, Marjorie Maas & Donna Dostal Explain on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 29, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST
Today is giving Tuesday and Mike Hogan of “Live & Local” had SHARE Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas and President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa (which includes SHARE Iowa) Donna Dostal on the show to discuss today’s huge event.

They both explain how there is bonus money for your charities, how easy it is to donate, and that both SHARE organizations do not charge the nonprofits nor you, the contributor, any kind of fees.

You can make donations to your favorite charities at either SHARE Omaha or SHARE Iowa.

