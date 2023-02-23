© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

SHARE Omaha’s New Executive Director Shares With “Live & Local” – Meet Teresa Mardesen!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST
SHARE Omaha-1.JPG
-
/

SHARE Omaha offers the giving public opportunities to connect with metro nonprofits through donations, volunteering, and shopping wish lists. They make it easy to find local nonprofits and engage with them how you choose. Their open and inclusive platform amplifies the needs of the entire nonprofit community giving all organizations a chance to be seen and heard regardless of size, cause, or budget. They also have a new Executive Director.

Teresa Mardesen has been tapped to take the reins of SHARE Omaha and she spent some time talking to Mike Hogan of KIOS-FM about the journey she has taken to get here, her vision for the future of the organization, and what it means to her to live a life of community service.

More information about the organization, its events, and how you can participate in helping others is available at https://shareomaha.org/

SHARE Omaha-2.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsSHARE OmahaGiving Tuesday
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan