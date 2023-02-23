SHARE Omaha’s New Executive Director Shares With “Live & Local” – Meet Teresa Mardesen!

SHARE Omaha offers the giving public opportunities to connect with metro nonprofits through donations, volunteering, and shopping wish lists. They make it easy to find local nonprofits and engage with them how you choose. Their open and inclusive platform amplifies the needs of the entire nonprofit community giving all organizations a chance to be seen and heard regardless of size, cause, or budget. They also have a new Executive Director.

Teresa Mardesen has been tapped to take the reins of SHARE Omaha and she spent some time talking to Mike Hogan of KIOS-FM about the journey she has taken to get here, her vision for the future of the organization, and what it means to her to live a life of community service.

More information about the organization, its events, and how you can participate in helping others is available at https://shareomaha.org/