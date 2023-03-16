Black Family Health and Wellness Association’s Wayne Houston Talks History, Future, And Free Health Screenings

In 1998 an oncologist intern walked into the office of the Community Manager at the University of Nebraska Medical Center asking how he could gather people together and give a talk about cancer. From that moment, the wheels were set in motion to create the Black Family Health and Wellness Association.

The President of BFHWA, Wayne Houston, spent some time with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan detailing the history behind BFHWA and looking toward the future as well. He also talked about the 23rd Annual Health Fair.

This free event at Omaha North High School on Saturday, March 25th (from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) will provide free health screenings for the entire family. Wayne talked about the hearing, blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, HIV, and many other tests that will be provided.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/bfhwaomaha.