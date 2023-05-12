© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha’s Largest Cinco de Mayo Festival Starts Today! Marcos Mora Explains Why This Date & What To Expect On KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT
Omaha’s #1 diverse and largest festival will take place along historic South 24th Street featuring live music/entertainment, carnival rides, parade, food, exhibitors & health fair, MISS/Mister Program & coronation, Gala banquet, Qué Chulo Dog Contest, games and concerts. The festival attracts some 200,000 visitors from six surrounding states!

The Cinco de Mayo Celebration will run from today through Sunday and it literally has something for everybody. Marcos Mora, Executive Director of Casa se la Cultura, explains to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” why this event is happening this weekend instead of last weekend, what we can expect for fun at this enormous festival, and what this event means to the greater Omaha community.

More information and a schedule of events can be found at https://www.cdmomaha.com/.

