Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Musical, Humorous, Dramatic, And Artistic, The Lied Center Has Something For Everyone This Season-Bill Stephan Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT
Executive Director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts, Bill Stephan, chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about this season of entertainment. From large scale musicals, concerts, and dance performances to comedy and Broadway classics, this year truly has an offering for every taste.

More information can be found at https://www.liedcenter.org/.

Mike Hogan
Mike Hogan
