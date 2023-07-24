Omaha Public Library Foundation to Host SNL’s Molly Shannon and Author Susan Orlean at Holland Center

For the past nine years, the Omaha Public Library Foundation has brought a celebrated, best-selling author to Omaha to raise funds for and awareness of Omaha Public Library. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Between the Lines fundraiser. OPLF is pulling out all the stops with not just one author, but two.

Author/comedian/actress Molly Shannon and author Susan Orlean will share the stage on the evening of Tuesday, September 26, at the Holland Performing Arts Center. The fundraiser will feature a conversation between Shannon and Orlean about the importance of public libraries and the varied, vital roles they play in our communities. Both will also discuss their favorite library memories and their work as published authors – most likely with a dash of humor.

Executive Director of the Omaha Public Library Foundation, Wendy Townley spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this entertaining event and the work the foundation does to support and enhance the offerings of Omaha’s public libraries.

More information about the foundation and the event can be found at https://www.omahalibraryfoundation.org/molly-shannon-and-susan-orlean .