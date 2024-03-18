Patrick White Discusses New Role at Film Streams, Upcoming Events, and the Joys of His Job

Founded in 2005, Film Streams' mission is to enhance the cultural environment of the Omaha-Council Bluffs area through the presentation and discussion of film as an art form. This nonprofit is committed to screening films based on their creative, artistic, and social merits.

Patrick White is the new Marketing Manager at Film Streams and he chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM about his new position, the joy of being able to work with all these amazing films, Nebraska made films, and some upcoming events that everyone will enjoy.

More information on Film Streams events and show times can be found at https://filmstreams.org/