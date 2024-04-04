How Better to Celebrate the One Year Anniversary of The Samuel Bak Museum Than With…Samuel Bak! Hillary Nather-Detisch Explains

In celebration of Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center's one year anniversary, Samuel Bak will join Chief Curator Alexandra Cardon via a live Zoom conversation. They will discuss the Museum's first year, the current exhibition - Becoming a Witness: From Abstraction to Figuration, and Bak's reflection about his work and its importance in bearing witness to history.

The Executive Director of the Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center, Hillary Nather-Detisch, joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to talk about the museum and the event. She mentioned that the discussion will also include an in-depth look at some favorite works of art in the Museum's collection.

More information about the event on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 p.m. is available at https://www.unomaha.edu/samuel-bak-museum-the-learning-center/programs-and-events/exhibition-programming.php

After the 50-minute conversation, there will be a Q&A session. This event is free and open to the public.

To hear previous interviews with Samuel Bak you can go to:

https://www.kios.org/live-and-local/2023-02-06/world-renowned-artist-samuel-baks-3-part-interview-on-life-the-holocaust-art-and-the-new-museum-here-in-omaha

https://www.kios.org/live-and-local/2019-09-24/special-event-world-renowned-artist-and-holocaust-survivor-samuel-bak-on-extended-live-local

