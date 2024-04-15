Tonight: “The Magic of Murals” at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater, Director of Marketing Marie Schuett Discusses

The theatrical premier of “The Magic of Murals” in partnership with Nebraska Public Media is April 15th, 6:00 p.m. at the Ruth Sokolof Theater located in downtown Omaha. It is free to the public but folks need to register for admission at FilmStreams.org.

As Film Streams’ Director of Marketing Marie Schuett, explains, events include screening and post-screening discussions moderated by Lauren Martin, co-director of Omaha’s Amplify Arts, Betni Kalk, Omaha artist, designer, muralist, advocate of community art and professor of art and design at Creighton University as well as Sarah Rowe, Omaha artist and creator of the Starseeds mural featured in the film, located at Ardent Mills near Highway 75 in South Omaha (3 time Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards winner in 2024). Hugo Zamarano, Omaha multidisciplinary artist and mentor will also participate.

More information and the place to sign up for free admission is at https://filmstreams.org/.