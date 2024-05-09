Cinco De Mayo Starts Tomorrow (That’s Right, May 10th!), Marcos Mora Explains Everything on KIOS-FM

This year’s Cinco De Mayo celebration in historic South Omaha has been moved to this weekend, May 10th – 12th. Marcos Mora, CEO of Casa de la Cultura, explained in his “Live & Local” interview that the Berkshire Hathaway meeting during the weekend that included the actual fifth of May would require many resources that are also used during the enormous tourist attraction that is the Cinco De Mayo celebration. So, instead of competing for those resources, the decision was made to share them on separate weekends.

And the Cinco De Mayo group knows something about how to properly host a tourist attraction. The leadership received the prestigious 2023 Henry Fonda Award, NE's highest tourism award. This award represents leadership, vision, and dedication to the tourism industry. Marcos Mora received the award from Nebraska Tourism Director John Ricks and Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly. Over the past few years, Cinco de Mayo Omaha has grown to become the largest local event in Omaha and one of the top three events in the State of Nebraska.

More information about the events, tickets, times, and coupons can be found at CDMOmaha.com.