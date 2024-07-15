CSI’s Family Empowerment Program Provides Healing & Hope For Domestic Violence Survivors, Meka Tate Explains

Since 1892 the Child Saving Institute has been putting the well-being of children first and working to be a voice for the voiceless. 132 Years later there’s a new free program called Family Empowerment. Family Empowerment is a free ten-week program for survivors of domestic violence and their children. It is located at Child Saving Institute off 45th and Dodge. Transportation is also provided.

Meka Tate is an Outreach and Training Specialist for the Family Empowerment program. She spent some time with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan to explain how the program works and the wonderful results that have been achieved.

More information about the program and organization can be found at https://childsaving.org/.