Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Celebrate Great Health This Saturday at the Family Friendly “¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!” Event-Vivian Garcia Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:48 AM CDT
-

Established in 1970 as a volunteer-staffed free clinic OneWorld Community Health Centers believes that everyone deserves access to the best health care possible, regardless of economic or insurance status. To that end, they provide a vast range of services in health care, dentistry and behavioral health. OneWorld is the largest provider of primary health care services in South Omaha.

Vivian Garcia is the Outreach Manager at One World Omaha Community Health Centers. She spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” discussing the numerous services provided as well as the huge event on Saturday. From 1:00 -5:00 p.m. it’s the annual ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event. They will provide free health screenings, education, vaccines, activities, live music and more for the community at the Livestock Exchange Health Campus (4920 S. 30th St. Omaha, NE 68107).

More information can be found at https://www.oneworldomaha.org/.

 
