Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Douglas County Health Department’s Phil Rooney Discusses Storms, Food, Illness, Inoculations, and More on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 14, 2024 at 11:48 AM CDT
-

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is a very busy place. Monitoring infectious disease rates in the county, continually updating emergency procedures, running clinics for everything from inoculations to STD’s, travelling the city insuring food safety and compliance, as well as preventing lead poisoning and administering WIC benefits, the work never stops.

DCHD’s Phil Rooney spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature to discuss some issues that arose during the devastating storms, blistering heat, mosquito proliferation, and much more. There are numerous programs and resources available on the website at https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/.

Feel free to check it out and see if there is something that may help you.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan