Award Winning Coach Dawn Staley is Keynote Speaker at The Women’s Fund of Omaha “Lead the Change” Luncheon Event

The vision is a community where all women and girls have the opportunity to reach their full potential. And it takes a lot of work, but the Women’s Fund of Omaha is up for the tasks! Executive Director Jo Giles chatted with Mike Hogan about how the Women’s Fund of Omaha works on the most critical challenges facing anyone who experiences gender-based oppression by identifying issues through research, funding solutions by investing grant money in local nonprofits, and leading dynamic change by advocating for effective policy solutions.

She also talked about how the Women’s Fund of Omaha is preparing to welcome Dawn Staley, Head Coach of the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball, Olympic Gold Medalist and former professional basketball player as their keynote speaker for the annual Lead the Change event on Friday, October 18, 11:30 AM — 1:00 PM at CHI Health Center.

In addition to hearing from decorated champion Coach Staley, the Women’s Fund will recognize local nonprofits and leaders, share an update on gender equity in Nebraska, and award grants to programs that make a positive impact on the lives of those who experience gender-based oppression.

More information on the organization, volunteering, or donating can be found at https://www.omahawomensfund.org/.