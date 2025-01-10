© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

4% of Nebraskans Live in a Floodway or Floodplain, Are You One of Them? Jamie Reinke Explains How to Know

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:21 AM CST
-

The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) manages our most precious natural resource, water, through sound partnerships, cooperation, and science-based decision making. They handle everything from Surface Water and Groundwater to Dam Safety and Floodplain Management.

Did you know that 4% of Nebraskans are currently living in a floodway or floodplain? The big question: How do you know if you’re a Nebraskan living in the 4%?

DNR Floodplain Division Head and Mapping Project Manager Jamie Reinke explained to Mike Hogan during this two-part interview that there are a variety of resources available to the citizens of Nebraska to not only determine if their homes or property are in a floodway (or flood zone), but also steps to take to insure that you and your family are ready, should an emergency arise.

NebraskaReady.com (https://www.nebraskaready.com/) is a website with resources and answers to your questions.

The full DNR website is at https://dnr.nebraska.gov/

 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsDepartment of Natural Resourcesfloodfloodingfloodingflash floodflood releifFlood ReliefAfter the Flood2019 midwest floodPacific Junction Flooding
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan