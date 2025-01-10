4% of Nebraskans Live in a Floodway or Floodplain, Are You One of Them? Jamie Reinke Explains How to Know
The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) manages our most precious natural resource, water, through sound partnerships, cooperation, and science-based decision making. They handle everything from Surface Water and Groundwater to Dam Safety and Floodplain Management.
Did you know that 4% of Nebraskans are currently living in a floodway or floodplain? The big question: How do you know if you’re a Nebraskan living in the 4%?
DNR Floodplain Division Head and Mapping Project Manager Jamie Reinke explained to Mike Hogan during this two-part interview that there are a variety of resources available to the citizens of Nebraska to not only determine if their homes or property are in a floodway (or flood zone), but also steps to take to insure that you and your family are ready, should an emergency arise.
NebraskaReady.com (https://www.nebraskaready.com/) is a website with resources and answers to your questions.
The full DNR website is at https://dnr.nebraska.gov/