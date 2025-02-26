© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Film Streams Has Huge Events Planned, Including “Awards Night!” Patrick White Chats About Their Full Schedule

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 26, 2025 at 12:25 PM CST
-

Film Streams is a 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization dedicated to enhancing the cultural environment of the Omaha-Council Bluffs area through the presentation and discussion of film as an art form. And they do it every single day!

There is a lot going on at Film Streams so Patrick White spent some time with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM to go over some of the big events. They are even having an entire “Awards Night” event that leads up to watching the Oscars on the big screen!

Information about all these events and times can be found at https://filmstreams.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan