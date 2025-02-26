Film Streams Has Huge Events Planned, Including “Awards Night!” Patrick White Chats About Their Full Schedule

Film Streams is a 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization dedicated to enhancing the cultural environment of the Omaha-Council Bluffs area through the presentation and discussion of film as an art form. And they do it every single day!

There is a lot going on at Film Streams so Patrick White spent some time with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM to go over some of the big events. They are even having an entire “Awards Night” event that leads up to watching the Oscars on the big screen!

Information about all these events and times can be found at https://filmstreams.org/.