Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands Preparing to Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on 3/21-Stacey Carnazzo Explains

Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands (DSA), founded in 1999, is committed to connecting those touched by Down syndrome through education, advocacy and support. Whether a family is celebrating the birth or anticipating the arrival of a baby, DSA is here to help celebrate getting started on this rewarding journey of having a child with Down syndrome.

DSA Outreach Coordinator, Stacey Carnazzo spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the mission and the many full life-span services they provide. She also discussed celebrating the upcoming World Down Syndrome Day on 3/21. That date has significance as it was chosen to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which leads to Down syndrome.

The DSA also had a Rock Your Socks celebration with the availability of socks for purchase as a fundraiser and show of support for all the work they do in the greater Omaha and Council Bluffs metro areas to help families impacted by Down syndrome.

More information about the organization, whether you need help or want to provide help, can be found at https://www.dsamidlands.org/.

Initial Chat with DSA's Stacey Carnazzo Listen • 5:59