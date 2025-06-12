Sam Morales Explains Epilepsy and the Foundation That Seeks Treatments, Awareness, as well as Provides Resources to Patients

Over 26,000 People in Nebraska are Living with Epilepsy. The Epilepsy Foundation Nebraska (EFN) provides programs and services that support people and families impacted by epilepsy. With the strength of a national organization and network of epilepsy experts, EFN provides national scope and local impact.

From ground breaking research to SUDEP support, local educational programs, and a 24/7 Helpline, Epilepsy Foundation Nebraska is here to serve you.

Sam Morales is the Executive Director of the Great Plains Territory Epilepsy Foundation. She joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s award winning “Live & Local” to discuss the condition, how to react if one witnesses a seizure, and how to live with the condition.

There are two websites that can provide information and resources:

https://www.epilepsy.com/

https://www.epilepsy.com/local/nebraska