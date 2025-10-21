Opera Omaha Presents “The Barber of Seville” and Figaro Himself, (Alexander Birch Elliott), Chats About this Comedy on “Live & Local”

It’s all happening at the Orpheum Theater on October 24th and 26th! The comedic opera “The Barber of Seville” takes audiences on a wild ride through the streets of Seville, where schemes unfurl, passions flare, and chaos occasionally reigns. Figaro, the mischievous barber, is at the center of it all, pulling strings and outwitting anyone who thwarts his plans to help Count Almaviva win Rosina’s heart. From fiery verbal duels to hilarious deceptions, The Barber of Seville is a spirited romp starring Rossini’s lively score and iconic arias.

Alexander Birch Elliott is singing the role of Figaro and he spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program discussing the show, the very recognizable tunes, the influence on Bugs Bunny, and how much he truly loves the city of Omaha.Alexander was last seen as the title character in Opera Omaha’s production of “Eugene Onegin.”

For information about show times and tickets one can go to the website https://www.operaomaha.org/season-tickets/current-season/2526-season/the-barber-of-seville.

