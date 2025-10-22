© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

RESPECT Holding Their 25th Silver Jubilee “Stand Up Against Bullying” Fundraiser, Founder Patricia Newman Discusses the Quarter Century of Success on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 22, 2025 at 1:28 PM CDT

RESPECT is a not-for-profit organization formed of professional actor-educators, led by a child psychologist, advised by community organizations, and functions as a data-driven organization. They visit schools and communities, in person or virtually, to present educational plays and STAGE CONVERSATIONS to prevent violence, bullying, and child abuse.

Their founder, Dr. Patricia Newman, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the 25th Anniversary, Silver Jubilee "Stand Up Against Bullying" fundraiser is coming up on October 23rd.
The evening will include Cocktail Hour, heavy appetizers, BINGO!, silent auction, live auction, raffle, and programming from our RESPECT Actor Educators.

Information about times and tickets can be found at https://respect.ticketspice.com/2025-stand-up-against-bullying-fundraiser-25-years-of-respect
More information about the organization is on the website http://www.respect2all.org/.
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsRESPECT
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan