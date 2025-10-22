RESPECT Holding Their 25th Silver Jubilee “Stand Up Against Bullying” Fundraiser, Founder Patricia Newman Discusses the Quarter Century of Success on KIOS-FM

RESPECT is a not-for-profit organization formed of professional actor-educators, led by a child psychologist, advised by community organizations, and functions as a data-driven organization. They visit schools and communities, in person or virtually, to present educational plays and STAGE CONVERSATIONS to prevent violence, bullying, and child abuse.

Their founder, Dr. Patricia Newman, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the 25th Anniversary, Silver Jubilee "Stand Up Against Bullying" fundraiser is coming up on October 23rd.

The evening will include Cocktail Hour, heavy appetizers, BINGO!, silent auction, live auction, raffle, and programming from our RESPECT Actor Educators.

Information about times and tickets can be found at https://respect.ticketspice.com/2025-stand-up-against-bullying-fundraiser-25-years-of-respect

More information about the organization is on the website http://www.respect2all.org/.

