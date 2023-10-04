More Than Hashtags - Ep. 01 Published October 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT Listen • 11:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify NPR One Topher Booth In this very first episode of "More Than Hashtags - The OPSProud Podcast", Interim Superintendent Matt Ray is interviewed by Bryan High senior Olivia.Matt & Olivia talk a bit about Mr. Ray's journey with the Omaha Public Schools district for the last 27 years, and the 2020-2025 OPS Strategic Plan of Action. The latest news from Omaha Public Schools - NEWSCheck out these Quick FactsThe Full 2022-2023 Annual Report