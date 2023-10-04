More Than Hashtags
"More Than Hashtags - The OPSProud Podcast"
About the Host: Superintendent Matthew Ray
The latest news from Omaha Public Schools - NEWS
Latest Episodes
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Superintendent Matt Ray discusses how Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has built lasting partnerships with Omaha Public Schools through decades of mentorship and a national commitment to literacy, and how that work directly supports the district's Moonshot goal of every student reading on grade level by 2030.
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In this episode you will hear a few of the many incredible speeches given at the Top Seniors 2026 Recognition Event. Top Seniors celebrates two seniors from each high school and one senior from each program, selected by school leaders for their leadership, academic performance, role modeling for other students and community service. Members of the Board of Education, Omaha Public Schools Foundation, district leadership, high school principals and program directors attend, along with students’ family members, to honor their accomplishments throughout their career at Omaha Public Schools.
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In this episode of More Than Hashtags, Omaha Public Schools celebrates 25 years of its Dual Language program. Serving about 4,000 students across ten schools, the program provides instruction in both English and Spanish while supporting strong academic outcomes. Hear from district leaders and educators as they discuss how the program works, the benefits of bilingual learning, and the impact it has had on students, families, and the community over the past 25 years.
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In this episode, leaders from Omaha Public Schools discuss the development of the district’s new strategic plan and the shared work behind it. They talk about why strategic planning matters, how a singular focus on literacy guides decision making, and the importance of belonging for both students and staff. The conversation highlights collaboration across the district and a long-term commitment to ensuring all students are reading on grade level by 2030.
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Two OPS JROTC cadets share what it means to receive the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross and how the program has guided their growth and future plans.
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Gearing up for back to school! In this episode, of More Than Hashtags - The OPSProud Podcast, Superintendent Matthew Ray speaks with Kama Konda-Varilek the OPS Family Engagement Coordinator about crucial, informative, back to school resources for families and students. We also hear from Principal Ayesha Station and the ways her team at Boyd Elementary are engaging families and students to bring literacy initiatives to life through personal connection.
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Every year, the Omaha Public Schools foundation hosts the “Top Seniors” event. Over 20 students shared their story. These reflections are honest and real. They show us what it means to grow as a person and what it looks like when a school system supports the whole student.
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The OPS "Moonshot" - A conversation on how ALL educators and ALL student success starts with and is shaped by, literacy.
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Music has the power to inspire, and for 75 years, the All-City Music Festival has done just that. This February, over a thousand students will take the stage at the Holland Performing Arts Center, coming together from across the Omaha Public School district to share their talent and hard work. To mark the occasion, students will perform brand-new, never-before-heard pieces created just for this event. In this episode we sat down with three North High students to talk about the audition process, how they prepared, and what this experience means to them.This event takes place: Sat Feb 01, 2025 07:30 PM Sun Feb 02, 2025 02:00 PMLooking for tickets? CLICK HERE