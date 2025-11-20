More Than Hashtags - Ep.14

In this episode of More Than Hashtags, we explore a significant achievement within Omaha Public Schools. The Legion of Valor Bronze Cross is one of the highest recognitions given to Senior ROTC and JROTC cadets across the country. Fewer than 100 cadets receive the award each year, and this year six OPS students earned that distinction.

We speak with two of those recipients, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Jordan of Westview High School and Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Sydney Sainovich of Benson High School. They share how JROTC has shaped their growth as leaders, what the Legion of Valor honor represents to them, and how they hope to carry these experiences into their lives after graduation.