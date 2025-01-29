More Than Hashtags - Ep. 09

Music has the power to inspire, and for 75 years, the All-City Music Festival has done just that. This February, over a thousand students will take the stage at the Holland Performing Arts Center, coming together from across the Omaha Public School district to share their talent and hard work. To mark the occasion, students will perform brand-new, never-before-heard pieces created just for this event.
In this episode we sat down with three North High students to talk about the audition process, how they prepared, and what this experience means to them.
This event takes place: Sat Feb 01, 2025 07:30 PM Sun Feb 02, 2025 02:00 PM
