Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The OPSProud Podcast
More Than Hashtags

More Than Hashtags - Teacher & Staff Appreciation

By Topher Booth
Published May 9, 2024 at 12:04 AM CDT
The OPSProud Podcast
Topher Booth

The experiences our students have shape their journey to success. I have seen students take their first steps into elementary school all the way through their triumphant march across the graduation stage. Every moment in a student's academic career is shaped by the dedication and passion of our educators. DeJana exemplifies resilience and passion as she pursues her dream of culinary school, using her talents to bring joy to others. Diego, a shining star at South High, has not only showcased his technological prowess but also his compassion by designing a mental health app to support others. And then there's Sofia from Central High, whose dedication to various extracurricular activities and her aspiration to pursue a career in community-oriented care highlight her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. These students shine a light on the remarkable individuals who make up our educational community and the profound impact of their daily efforts. Whether it's a kind word of encouragement, a patient explanation of a difficult concept, or a comforting presence during a challenging time, our teachers and staff are tirelessly building up our students for success. Because it's these small but significant interactions that lay the foundation for the bright futures of our students.

Thank you, teachers and staff, for everything you do.

More Than Hashtags
Topher Booth
I grew up in a military family. I had the opportunity to move all over the United States as well as to other countries. Maybe it is from that, but I LOVE hearing people's story. I have one of the coolest jobs getting to be a part of sharing others journeys and listening to their experiences. My background is in the arts, marketing, and design. Having lived in Omaha now for half my life it is definitely home and I am proud to be a part of the team here at KIOS sharing this city's voice and story.
See stories by Topher Booth