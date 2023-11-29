More Than Hashtags - Ep. 02 Published November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST Listen • 10:47 Topher Booth For this episode of "More Than Hashtags - The OPSProud Podcast," Interim Superintendent Matthew Ray interviews Daniel King, Lothrop Elementary School's - Assistant Principal. Mr. Ray & Mr. King discuss the OPS Programs Launch & iLead and Mr. Kings experience with OPS. Following that Mr. Ray had the opportunity to sit and talk with Ms. MeLitta Wilson, Principal at Minne Lusa Elementary as well as Assistant Principal Ms. Kari Hubbard. They discuss their incredible work building some of the highest attendance rates in OPS as they focus on the strategic goal to Strive for 95!