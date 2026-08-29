Dolly's dream lives on: How Dollywood will keep the legend's spirit alive

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Dollywood, theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, that pays homage to Dolly Parton, remained open this week following her death on Tuesday. Jacqui Sieber of WUOT and the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom asked visitors there what they'll remember about the 80-year-old musician and philanthropist.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME PARK RIDES RUNNING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Is that Dolly?

JACQUI SIEBER, BYLINE: The rides are open at Dollywood, and visitors venture into the gift shops. That includes Angela Henson (ph). She's wearing pink shoes, pink pants and a pink shirt, all decorated with shiny rhinestones. It's her way of remembering the country icon.

ANGELA HENSON: She loved to outshine and outsparkle everybody. And, you know, that's why I wear what I wear a lot because I like to bring happiness to people that sees me sparkle.

SIEBER: Across the park are pink memorial signs to Dolly Parton. They feature her iconic quote, I will always love you. One of those signs is in front of a replica of her childhood home, a two-room cabin. Russ Matthewson (ph) sits on a bench nearby.

RUSS MATTHEWSON: I've always said that when something happened to Dolly, the flags would be flown half-staff because she has done so much for the state.

SIEBER: That includes her Imagination Library, a program that offers free books to children. Jeff Kramer (ph) says his daughter gets them.

JEFF KRAMER: How she knows Dolly is as the person who sends her a book every single month that she enjoys reading.

SIEBER: Dolly Parton's charitable efforts and her advocacy inspired people, like 16-year-old Kylie Harris (ph), who is here for her birthday.

KYLIE HARRIS: She's helped me to be more of an activist for groups of certain people, like the LGBTQ community. She's an activist for them.

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: In celebration of our dreamer in chief, we ask that you join us for a moment of silence.

SIEBER: At noon, the park holds a moment of silence for Dolly Parton. Visitors bow their heads, some wipe away tears. Then a piano version of "9 To 5" plays softly in the background.

(SOUNDBITE OF PIANO)

SIEBER: Lori Banther (ph) sits on a curb, tears in her eyes. She wears a Dolly hat and a Dollywood shirt.

LORI BANTHER: (Crying) She made a difference - not just with her money, but with the way she lived her life and the kindness that she showed everybody.

SIEBER: At Dollywood, where the goal is to entertain and lift people's spirits, Dolly Parton will always be center stage.

For NPR News, I'm Jacqui Sieber in Sevierville, Tennessee. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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