Cassandra Wilson, Grammy-winning jazz vocalist, dies at 70

Cassandra Wilson, whose deep, dark contralto and casual disregard for musical category made her one of the most arresting and influential jazz vocalists of the last 40 years, died on Wednesday in Jackson, Miss. She was 70.

Her longtime manager, Robert Torry, announced her death in a statement, without specifying a cause.

Wilson was a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, and twice won the Grammy award for Best Jazz Vocal Album: for her eclectic 1996 touchstone, New Moon Daughter and for a 2008 standards program titled Loverly. She was a major voice and presence in Wynton Marsalis' oratorio Blood on the Fields, which became the first jazz work to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1997.

One throughline in Wilson's musical output was the enthralling tether of her voice, whose timbre could inspire metaphors of maplewood smoke or wildflower honey. Another was the mystique she imparted to both original songs and an assortment of material culled from the jazz songbook, the Delta blues, Laurel Canyon folk-rock, even mainstream pop. New Moon Daughter commingled songs by Neil Young and U2 with those by Hank Williams and Son House; it also included a personal take on "Last Train to Clarksville," the defining 1966 hit for The Monkees.

For her 2002 album, Belly of the Sun, Wilson recorded in Clarksdale, Miss., in a converted train station, pursuing a more tangible connection to home. But there was always a spirit of rustic byways in her music, which she consistently made with first-rate collaborators. Describing her albums from the early '90s through the mid-aughts, Ben Ratliff once mused in The New York Times that "in essence, they have fed the history of New World popular music, white and black, rural and urban, through a filter of prewar Southern roots music as reimagined by New York jazz musicians." He added: "What a complicated routing system! But it worked, and it didn't sound like anything else."

She was born Cassandra Fowlkes in Jackson, Miss., on Dec. 4, 1955. Both her parents, Herman B. Fowlkes and Dr. Mary Fowlkes, were educators; her father was also a working musician who mainly played bass and guitar. "He had a huge jazz collection, and that's what I remember listening to when I was a little girl," Wilson recalled in a 2022 interview with the National Endowment for the Arts.

In the same interview, Wilson described how she began playing the guitar herself, drawn to her father's archtop Gibson, whose dangling strings she would pull as a child. "They would, of course, resonate with what we call harmonics," she said. "And the harmonics sounded angelic to me. It sounded like heavenly music. And that's when I started to notice the guitar more and more. So after seven years of piano lessons, I asked my father if I could start playing the guitar."

Some of her early experiences as a performer involved backing herself on acoustic guitar, after the example of two chief influences: Robert Johnson and Joni Mitchell. But her path to a musical career was circuitous. She earned a degree in mass communications at Jackson State University, while separately studying jazz with drummer Alvin Fielder, a charter member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. Then in the early 1980s she moved to New Orleans, where she took a job as assistant public affairs director for a local television station and married a local radio DJ named Anthony Wilson.

When the Wilsons moved to New York, she quickly fell in with a progressive cohort of improvisers coalescing around alto saxophonist Steve Coleman and his M-BASE Collective. She appeared on Coleman's debut album, Motherland Pulse, in 1985 — the same year that she recorded her own debut, Point of View, with collaborators including Coleman, trombonist Grachan Moncur III and guitarist Jean-Paul Bourelly. Over the next few years, Wilson would collaborate with saxophonists Henry Threadgill and Greg Osby, while making more of her own discursive, exploratory albums.

The exception to this aesthetic was Blue Skies, released in 1988. With crisp acoustic backing — Mulgrew Miller on piano, Lonnie Plaxico on bass, Terri Lyne Carrington on drums — Wilson finessed standards like "I'm Old Fashioned" and "I Didn't Know What Time It Was," in a style reminiscent of Betty Carter. Billboard named it jazz album of the year, but Wilson recoiled from its modest success, following up this palatable straight-ahead offering with a futuristic funk opus, Jumpworld; its opening track is an original with a self-declaratory title, "Woman on the Edge."

Amid more stylistic fusions in the early-to-mid '90s — including a couple of featured credits on The Roots' second album, Do You Want More?!!!??! — Wilson made a fateful connection when she was signed to Blue Note Records. A largely untested young producer named Craig Street had moved into her apartment building in Manhattan, and they hit it off. On the strength of a couple of tracks they made together — the standard "You Don't Know What Love Is" and Van Morrison's "Tupelo Honey" — Blue Note hired Street to produce her 1993 album Blue Light 'til Dawn, a musical breakthrough.

During her heralded association with the label, Wilson not only explored her Mississippi roots but also paid tribute to a formative influence, Miles Davis — though her album Traveling Miles traced a typically unpredictable path, interspersing original tunes with fare like "Miles Runs the Voodoo Down," and holding space for Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" (which Davis famously or infamously covered, depending on the vantage). Wilson's 2006 album, Thunderbird, found her experimenting with pop production, and with producers from outside the jazz fold, notably Keefus Ciancia and T Bone Burnett.

Wilson left the Blue Note roster after her 2010 album Silver Pony, which combined live and studio recordings, and featured cameos by John Legend and saxophonist Ravi Coltrane. She produced her 2012 album, Another Country, with Fabrizio Sotti, focusing on original songs often performed with her guitar in hand.

Her next album, which turned out to be her last, was Coming Forth by Day, a 2015 tribute to Billie Holiday, one of Wilson's spiritual totems as a singer. "Strange Fruit," a righteous tone poem that opened New Moon Daughter, reappears on this album in a less rootsy and more reverberant arrangement. Wilson imbues the lyrics, which describe the scene of a southern lynching, with as much emotional weight as ever, creeping forward at a ceremonial pace.

Wilson is survived by a son, Jeris, to whom she dedicated the song "Out Loud (Jeris' Blues)," off the 1991 album, She Who Weeps.



Copyright 2026 WRTI