© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yard Act is still searching for a greater purpose

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Yard Act has always been preoccupied with the big questions, and as the band has gotten bigger and bigger over the past few years, those questions have only multiplied.

World Cafe last talked with Yard Act frontman James Smith in 2024 about their album Where's My Utopia?, which came in the wake of the band's breakthrough success. At the time, Smith was grappling with the complicated feelings that came with getting, well, exactly what he'd wanted.

Now, on their new album, You're Gonna Need a Little Music, Yard Act continues to wrestle with questions of success and utopia, as well as bigger ideas about capitalism and hyperindividualism in today's society.

It's also the first album the band has recorded together in a proper studio, rather than remotely or while on tour.

Copyright 2026 XPN
Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris is the host of World Cafe.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe.