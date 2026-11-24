If you've ever wondered what it might feel like to lead cops on a high-speed chase through downtown Miami as Young Thug croons, "Hustlers don't stop, they keep going," Grand Theft Auto VI has you covered. The massive open-world action game, which turns a one-to-one recreation of Florida's central hotspot — dubbed Vice City, Leonida — into the playpen for a Bonnie and Clyde-style outlaw campaign, is largely powered by music. There are currently more than 800 songs in the game, all of which have been spun off into bespoke radio stations representing the vibrant music culture of the place it simulates. Early into my playthrough, Kevin Lyttle's 2003 soca hit "Turn Me On" blared out of a speedboat's onboard radio as I pulled up to a yacht party, creating a unique thrill as the familiar suddenly became new again.

The most anticipated video game sequel of all time, and now among the most successful entertainment properties ever, GTA VI follows military vet Jason Duval and new parolee Lucia Caminos as they repair their broken relationship, cutting their teeth in a high-stakes criminal megalopolis with hopes of regaining custody of their son. Players split time between the two characters, playing linear missions that advance the story, triggering side quests that spiral into all corners of a vast map, or testing the limits of the open world by doing, well, whatever they want. Where similar games allow the user to "fast travel," or teleport, to important areas, GTA values the scenic route, the atmosphere that linear travel creates. And since hijacking rides is a core mechanic, that atmosphere is always changing: Each time you pull the door shut on a new exotic whip, helicopter or airboat, that vehicle's radio kicks on one of more than 20 stations spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, dance and classical. As reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro noted of his playing experience in an interview with Billboard, "Sometimes, I wasn't even doing the missions — I was just vibing, discovering new things, listening to the music on the radio."

The need to spend lots of time driving around in cars makes the user a captive audience, and as such, the radio is a pipeline — to old songs, newer songs, new-to-you songs and even a few new-to-everyone songs. A previously unreleased D'Angelo track can be found on the Gilles Peterson-hosted station Worldwide FM. When Jason picks Lucia up from prison, "Crazy for You," a new song by Lana Del Rey, plays as they start their desperado journey together. Premieres from Burna Boy, Kali Uchis & Helado Negro, Zara Larsson and Cardi B are scattered across the stations. Beyond the exclusives, one of which pairs SZA with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, are relatively recent songs given new life by the narrative. Two versions of Carly Rae Jepsen's cult classic "Run Away with Me" soundtrack key scenes in the early game, a jet ski excursion turned supercar race to the nightclub NINE1NINE — and when Jason and Lucia get there, Tove Lo and SG Lewis' dance sleeper "Heat" is blaring. Deeper in are songs that will be familiar to many but are transformed by context. The couple's first string of robberies together has a sync so perfect I dare not spoil it.

The gameplay of GTA VI opens the door to a unique kind of sonic immersion, one that straddles classic radio functionality and the unique surreality that only video game storytelling allows. On one hand, the radio experience exposes players to a distinctly old-world curation on a scale that maybe isn't possible anywhere else, given the size of the player base. On the other, it treats most in-game playback like needle drops in a movie: highly subjective, there to make the player feel as much as possible like the star.

There are just enough songs that each playthrough will be slightly different for every player, but the sensations are comparable. When I went to dump a car that belonged to Jason's co-worker Donnie, a volatile, coke-addled drug mule fed to pigs by rival swamp gang the Kingfishers, the V-Rock station was blasting "Nothin' but a Good Time" by Poison, which felt like high irony. Donnie was a screw-up whose incompetence led directly to his demise, and as I sank his red '85 Blista in the marsh, the song's cries in pursuit of a more exciting life rang out like an unlikely funeral dirge. Echoing the game's broader attention to detail, the radio serves as an entry point into the inner lives of the characters who populate its world, and a window into its broader attempt to render a dynamic culture.

Of course, at least some of the charm is that these are, overtly, not real radio stations, and that the surrounding culture is a trick mirror. The hosts are often celebrities of distinct pedigree playing off their public perceptions — "Weird Al" Yankovic and Brigitte Nielsen, Robyn and model Alex Consani, Buddy Guy and Keith Richards, Bad Bunny and RaiNao. The ads that pop up between songs are absurd and satirical. In a talk-radio segment, the Brazilian singer Anitta plays "Dr. Nita," a quack giving sex advice. The hold the radio exerts on you as a player is tied up in the game's blown-out otherworldliness.

Even so, the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Grand Theft Auto VI's radio does at least tease some longing for a more thoughtful way to engage with music programming — less algorithmic, more personality-driven. Most of streaming's global takeover took place within the 13 years between GTA installments, but the game does not try to contend with its stranglehold on how we listen. Which wouldn't have been hard: Jason and Lucia have smartphones with apps for social media, ride-sharing and a Zillow dupe. They doomscroll before bed. A Spotify clone would have most accurately fit into this emulation of our chronically online reality. Instead, the game pushes a more involved, story-forward music consumption, the kind of analog approach that can only come from tuning in, letting go of the wheel and finding yourself on an expedition. (You can buy headphones or earbuds, but they only play podcasts or the stations.) The joy of the radio, it argues, is that you may not be in the driver's seat, but you are always along for the ride.

No one playing the game is likely just listening to the radio, in the classic sense of sitting around and letting it play, hands off the controller. The feature's power is in the color it adds to encounters, or in taste flexes so impeccable they momentarily pull you out of the action. But radio's near-ubiquity in the game does function as a kind of exposure therapy, and that exposure is making new fans. (There's a video of the streamer ImDontai adding Scritti Politti's "Overnite" to his playlist after stumbling upon it in-game.)

The quantitative impact is already being felt by some: "Run Away with Me" isn't a song I would have ever associated with the franchise, but thanks to its prominent placement here, it scored its best streaming day in a decade. Many players seem to be discovering, or rediscovering, songs like Mike Jones' Houston car-culture anthem "Still Tippin'." Others have pointed to if-you-know-you-know artists, like the rising electronic act underscores, being introduced to much broader audiences. Breakthroughs feel right around the corner for even the most casual listener. There's a real sense you could turn the dial at any instant and find just what you're looking for.

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