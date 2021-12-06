Reporter Paul Hammel on Fortenberry Indictment, and A Winter Movie Preview

Omaha World Herald reporter Paul Hammel explains the recent federal indictment against Representative Jeff Fortenberry. Forteberry has represented Nebraska’s first congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2005. On October 19, 2021, it was announced that Fortenberry was being investigated for illegal campaign contributions that his 2016 campaign received from the Nigerian-born, Paris-based billionaire Gilbert Chagoury. A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted him on one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

In the second half of the show, The Burrow Review’s film and TV critic Jared Charles gives a preview of upcoming movies this holiday season, including "Nightmare Alley," "Licorice Pizza," "Don't Look Up," "The Humans" and more. Read Charles's writing on film and TV here.