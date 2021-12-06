© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Reporter Paul Hammel on Fortenberry Indictment, and A Winter Movie Preview

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published December 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST
Omaha World Herald reporter Paul Hammel explains the recent federal indictment against Representative Jeff Fortenberry. Forteberry has represented Nebraska’s first congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2005. On October 19, 2021, it was announced that Fortenberry was being investigated for illegal campaign contributions that his 2016 campaign received from the Nigerian-born, Paris-based billionaire Gilbert Chagoury. A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted him on one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

In the second half of the show, The Burrow Review’s film and TV critic Jared Charles gives a preview of upcoming movies this holiday season, including "Nightmare Alley," "Licorice Pizza," "Don't Look Up," "The Humans" and more. Read Charles's writing on film and TV here.

Tags

News moviesJeff FortenberryRiverside ChatsRiverside Chatomaha world heraldpaul hammel
