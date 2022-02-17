© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Omaha Drops Mask Mandate

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST
The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has improved enough in Nebraska that Omaha is eliminating its mask mandate. Some of the state's largest hospitals also are easing restrictions. The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus statewide has fallen steadily since peaking Jan. 28 at 767. State health officials say 436 people were hospitalized Tuesday. That's the lowest number since early November. The CEO of Bryan Health in Lincoln, John Woodrich, says his hospitals are planning to lift all visitor restrictions for non-COVID patients next month. All their remote workers will return to the office starting Feb. 27.

