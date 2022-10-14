Drought Conditions Wring NE And IA Dry

Drought conditions continue to worsen in eastern Nebraska. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows severe drought conditions closing in on Omaha, as the city is experiencing moderate drought. Over 98 percent of the state is experiencing moderate drought conditions. Over 80-percent of Nebraska is experiencing severe drought. Meanwhile, The entire state of Iowa is now under drought or near-drought conditions. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows new areas of near-drought in Northeast and Eastern Iowa -- areas that had been drought-free for weeks. Another mostly rain-free week is also causing a slight expansion of extreme drought in Northwest Iowa, and more moderate and severe drought in Southeast Iowa.