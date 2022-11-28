Giving Tuesday Is Here, SHARE Omaha Has Over 700 Nonprofits To Whom You Can Donate…Including KIOS!

The biggest organized donation day of the year is upon us! It’s Giving Tuesday, and SHARE Omaha has a perfect platform for you to donate to all your favorite charities…Including KIOS!

Just go to the link below to contribute to your favorite public radio station. And when you have completed that generous act, feel free to use the search bar and see which other of your favorite charities are on the list. With each donation, no matter the amount, your favorite charity gets that much closer to winning bonus fund dollars that have been donated by local businesses. And no matter to whom you donate, thank you so much for being generous. It’s people just like you that make this community great!

https://shareomaha.org/nonprofit/friends-kios

If you live on the Iowa side of the river, here is the link to our SHARE Iowa site: https://www.sharegoodiowa.org/nonprofit/friends-kios