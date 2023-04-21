© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

Low Tech Solution For Nitrate Pollution?

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT
A cereal rye cover crop grows (at left) in a field where corn was recently harvested. Cover crops can capture nutrients such as nitrate and prevent them from polluting nearby streams.
Courtesy of Paul Jasa/University of Nebraska-Lincoln
A cereal rye cover crop grows (at left) in a field where corn was recently harvested. Cover crops can capture nutrients such as nitrate and prevent them from polluting nearby streams.

There's a low-tech remedy for the nitrate pollution affecting waterways in Iowa and elsewhere in the United States. Simple systems called bioreactors and streamside buffers help filter nitrates from rainwater before it can reach streams and rivers. And that's important because the nitrates pollute drinking water, make waterways unfit for fish and humans and fuel the giant dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. The nitrates come from fertilizer and animal manure and have been a problem for years largely because mitigation efforts have been voluntary. One Iowa county has seen a big uptick in installation of the simple filtering systems by handling all the details and paying farmers a small sum to allow it. The trick now is scaling up to many more counties — a costly proposition.

