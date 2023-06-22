© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Head Of NE History Org. On The Run From Theft Charge

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published June 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT
Gary Waters
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images

An arrest warrant is issued for the former director of History Nebraska. The Nebraska Attorney General's Office is accusing 50-year-old Trevor Jones of theft by deception. Jones allegedly redirected 270-thousand-dollars in Nebraska Historical Foundation funds to a newly formed private foundation under the guise of COVID-19 pandemic relief. Authorities say that the money mostly went to legal fees to set up the new foundation. Jones, who has fled the country, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source