KIOS News

Wastewater Spill Pollutes Platte, Wood Rivers

KIOS
Associated Press
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:11 AM CST
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is revealing that millions of gallons of sewage spilled into the Platte and Wood rivers. Officials say an anaerobic wastewater lagoon at the JBS plant in Grand Island breached on Saturday morning spilling four million gallons of wastewater. JBS stopped operations that morning and notified state officials about the incident. A clean up company was called to the scene, and state officials say they are not aware of any health risks, but they recommend avoiding direct contact with the impacted area.
24/7 News Source
Associated Press
