Omaha Waterfront To House Soccer Stadium

Downtown Omaha is getting a soccer stadium as part of a 300-million-dollar project for the Union Omaha team. Alliance Sports says it plans to build the 60-million dollar stadium as the centerpiece of the 18-acre plan in downtown Omaha alongside Abbott Drive, next to the Missouri River. Union Omaha expects between 150 and 200 events at the stadium each year, including pro men's and women's matches, high school matches, and community events. Aside from the stadium, residential units, retail spaces, and a hotel will be built on the site. Construction is starting this Fall, and the stadium will open in Spring of 2026.